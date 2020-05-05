Tallahassee Museum to partially reopen Friday

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Museum says it will resume regular business hours starting Friday. The reopening plan includes Tallahassee Tree To Tree Adventures, the museum says.

All public contemporary and historic buildings, except for public bathrooms, the visitor center and Trail Break Cafe, will stay closed. The museum says the visitor center and museum store will only be open to exiting visitors wearing masks. All visitors entering museum buildings are required to wear masks.

Additionally, those areas will adhere to appropriate visitor capacity levels. The Trail Break Cafe will follow Gov. Ron DeSantis' guidelines for restaurants.

Tree To Tree Adventures zip line and obstacle courses will operate regularly, but participants will be asked to maintain social distancing.

Groups entering the facility are limited to ten people or fewer. The museum's play area will stay closed.

In addition to following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the museum's grounds.

"Thank you all for your continued support of the Museum, your generosity, and loyalty," the museum wrote on Facebook. "We are incredibly grateful for your consistent demonstration of the value you see in us."

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.