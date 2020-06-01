Tallahassee NAACP members meet with TPD Chief Revel and State Attorney Jack Campbell

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 31, 2020

TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) — Four members of the Tallahassee NAACP met with Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revel and State Attorney Jack Campbell. Frustrations over a lack of information released about the three police involved shootings this year contributed to this weekend's protests, the NAACP said.

Both sides remained peaceful even when emotions ran high. NAACP members asked for more transparency. Campbell responded with his belief of treating all cases equally, whether it involved a member of law enforcement or not.

He said he didn't agree with releasing information before all the evidence was gathered and a grand jury could hear the whole case. He believes releasing partial information could lead to misjudgments by the public.

One of the protesters said that the comparison to regular crimes was not fair. They expressed that everyday crimes could continue to be held private until a hearing but when it comes to police killing citizens, the public has a right to know more details.

Both sides believe timing is the issue.

In the end, the protesters kept the conversation to a local level, focusing on the three black men killed by police in Tallahassee. The demands were simple: They want want the body cam footage and the names of those officers involved to be released sooner.

