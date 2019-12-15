Tallahassee National Cemetery celebrates Wreaths Across America

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

While many families spend the holidays surrounded by loved ones, others in Tallahassee and surrounding cities remember those they love who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Saturday morning 'Wreaths Across America' did just that, by laying wreaths on more than 16 hundred headstones at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

The day, recognized nationally, allows families and loved ones of fallen veterans to pay homage this holiday season, to those who gave their lives to protect and defend this country.

John and Marianne Miller were among the hundreds, ready to place a wreath on a headstone, "It is just the feeling that we need to be here."

The pair came in honor of their nephew who died three years ago. He served in the army and was stationed in Germany, and was then in the National Guard. John himself served in the Air Force. Saturday, Marianne shared a small way for them to honor his legacy this time of year, "It means everything. It means we are proud to be Americans. We are proud to honor our soldiers and sailors women and men, all of them, all of our family and every bodies family."

Delbert Grush was also at Tallahassee National Cemetery. He lost his infant son back in 2017. Grush served his country, and for his son to be buried among fallen soldiers is an honor he does not take lightly, "Personally for me to know that my son is resting here among heroes and guys that have served in all the branches and spouses and stuff like its comforting."

He is not the only one that feels that way. Hundreds of people were emotional Saturday morning, as they made their peace and properly paid tribute.

"I think its a pivotal time of the year for us to honor those that aren't with us and it helps heal some of those wounds," Grush said.

Wayne Hooks of the Civil Air Patrol, who is behind 'Wreaths Across America' states, "It signifies to me that our country still remembers where their freedom came from and they want to honor those who have stepped up to the call and written that blank check for that amount up too, and including their lives."

With red bows, and wrapped up garlands, fallen veterans are forever remembered, throughout the holidays and New Year.

