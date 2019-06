By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahasse Police Department is asking for your help in locating 51-year-old Joe Bowick, Jr.

Joe was last seen just a week ago near the 200 block of West Pensacola Street, wearing a red long-sleeved flannel and blue jeans. Officials are describing him to be 5'10 and about 175 pounds.

If you know anything on his whereabouts, you're asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.