Tallahassee Police: Arrest made following home invasion, shooting on Vista Rise

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a suspect following a home invasion robbery and a shooting in the 2600 block of Vista Rise.

TPD says the victim and his girlfriend were in their home when the suspect knocked on the door and, after engaging in a brief conversation, forced his way in.

Authorities say a physical fight ensued and the suspect pulled out a gun.

Officials say during the struggle, several gunshots went off and both the suspect and the victim sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

TPD says the suspect fled the scene shortly after.

According to officials, the suspect arrived at a hospital a short time later to seek medical attention, where he was detained.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say the name of the suspect and charges will be relesed later.

This is a developing story.