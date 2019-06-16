Tallahassee Police Department arrests two men on carjacking charges

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested 44-year-old Jason Williams and 33-year-old Samuel Griffin on robbery/carjacking charges.

Officers responded late last night (June 15th) to the Popeyes on West Tennessee Street in reference to a carjacking. The victim told police that they were approached by two armed men while in the parking lot. TPD says the victim got out of the car before the suspects fled the area with the victim's car.

Later on, officials found the car traveling in the Bond neighborhood and attempted a traffic stop. Police say the car fled the scene, but in the pursuit, the passenger, Samuel Griffin (right), exited the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods. He was later found and apprehended by police.

Police say the vehicle continued to flee, but was stopped in the Leon County Fairgrounds by responding officers. Police then say they placed the driver, Jason Williams (left) under arrest. TPD also claims that Williams had an active warrant for battery. Both suspects have been transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

