Tallahassee Police Department arrests man for multiple sexual offenses against minors

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – After an investigation by Tallahassee Police Department's Special Victims Unit, a man is arrested on allegations of multiple sexual offenses against minors.

The Special Victims Unit responded to a local hospital reference saying that a victim had sustained injuries to their genital area.

The investigation that followed linked that multiple children, who were identified as sexual abuse victims, were under the supervision of 25-year-old Zachary Anderson.

Anderson was taken into custody by members of TPD's Violent Crimes Response Team on Tuesday.

Anderson is now in custody at the Leon County Detention Facility.

He faces charges including two counts of child molestation against a child younger than 12-years-old, four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior against a victim younger than 16-years-old, and one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition.