Tallahassee Police Department creates Youth Citizens Advisory Council

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it has established a Youth Citizens Advisory Council, with the goal of improving communication between young people in the community and police.

Applications to serve on the committee will be accepted through Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m.

Chief Lawrence Revell says he hopes police will work together with the council on youth issues. He also says he wants police to have a positive dialogue with the youth in Tallahassee.

“Many times young people are overlooked as a source of insightful input regarding crime and safety, especially when it pertains to why some young people are engaging in crime," Revell said. "Developing positive relationships and trust between community youth and police is instrumental in unifying our youth into a positive force for community safety and reducing juvenile crime. I look forward to watching this team of young leaders provide a positive impact in the community."

You can apply to serve on the youth council here. Paper applications will also be available at the following locations:

—TPD Headquarters, 234 East Seventh Ave.

—Palmer Munroe Teen Center, 1900 Jackson Bluff Road

—Walker-Ford Community Center, 2301 Pasco Street

—Lawrence-Gregory Community Center, 1115 Dade Street

To qualify, applicants must be between 13 and 17 years old, attend a school or educational program in the TPD service area and be in good standing and be in grades 7 through 12. All applicants need parental permission.

If you have any questions about the council, reach out to Deputy Chief Tonja Bryant Smith at 850-891-4411 or Tonja.Smith@talgov.com.

You can also learn more about the council by following this link.

