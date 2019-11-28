Tallahassee Police Department gives Black Friday safety tips

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Before the most hectic shopping day of the year, the Tallahassee Police Department shared some safety tips for Black Friday shoppers on its Facebook page.

The department highlighted seven things you should do while in the midst of the Black Friday mayhem.

Keep track of cards: TPD says you should know what debit or credit cards you have in your wallet. Make sure you're familiar with the account and phone numbers tied to the cards, just in case they get lost or stolen.



Protect your phone: Police say you shouldn't set your phone down while shopping. Additionally, the department says you shouldn't let a stranger borrow your phone.



Teach kids protocol: If you're shopping with young children, TPD says you should tell them a plan of what to do if you get separated.



Hide packages: When you bring packages to your car, put them in the trunk and cover them if possible. TPD recommends parking your car in a different spot in case someone is looking to break in and snatch your newly bought stuff.



Lock your vehicle: Thieves will check to see if you left your car unlocked. Take the extra second to confirm that your vehicle is secure.



Save receipts: This is crucial for clarifying any inconsistencies on your credit card statement, if they arise, with your financial institution.

