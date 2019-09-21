Tallahassee Police Department investigates a theft at Game Stop

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Police Department's Burglary Crimes Unit is investigating a theft at a Game Stop on West Tennessee Street, where the suspect was caught on a surveillance camera.

TPD making this post on their Facebook page Saturday morning:

Authorities saying that the incident happened on August 31st.

The suspect stole a bank card and then made fraudulent purchases at the Game Stop location at 4256 W. Tennessee Street and several other locations.

TPD is asking anyone who may know who the suspect in the surveillance photos is to contact Investigator Chelsea Soderholm at 850-891-4355.