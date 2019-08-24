Tallahassee Police Department investigates armed robbery on West Tennessee Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating an armed robbery that happened on August 21st at 1525 West Tennessee Street.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video during the robbery.

He's described as a black male, standing approximately six feet in height, looks to be in his mid-to-late thirties, and has a thin mustache.

TPD asks anyone with any information to call them (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.