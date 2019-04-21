Tallahassee Police Department investigates death on Columbia Drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. ---- The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a death on Columbia Drive.

At approximately 7:26 am officers arrived on scene to find a deceased person lying in the complex.

TPD is now investigating the death as a homicide.

This case has been assigned to investigators with TPD's Violent Crimes Unit.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

