Tallahassee Police Department investigates fatal shooting on Governor's Square Blvd.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Police Department is now investigating a Saturday evening shooting incident that left one person dead.

The shooting happened near 1500 Governor's Square Boulevard.

Arriving officers responded to the scene around 11:36 Saturday evening.

Officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim later died from their injuries.

This case is now assigned to TPD's Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.