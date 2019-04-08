Woman arrested for DUI crash on Killarney Way that left man dead

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

Updated- April 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has made an arrest in the January death of a man at the intersection of Killarney Way and Foley Drive.

Around 5:30 a.m. on January 12, authorities arrived at the intersection to find a woman crying in the middle of the road, holding what appeared to be a body in her arms. Officers confirmed the male victim was deceased.

The woman, later identified as 36-year-old Nikoleta Koikos, told police she was arguing with the victim as they drove down Killarney Way. According to arrest documents, the man got out of the vehicle and Koikos climbed into the driver's seat to take control of the car.

Koikos told investigators the man grabbed onto the driver's side window as she was pressing on the gas pedal to speed away. The rear tire of the car ran over the man's body, causing fatal injuries.

Officers said Koikos seemed impaired immediately following the crash, and a Leon County paramedic took a sample of her blood at the scene. Tests revealed Koikos had methamphetamine, amphetamine and lorazepam in her system.

Koikos turned herself in to the Leon County Detention Facility on Monday. She is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has released new information regarding a death over the weekend near Killarney Way and Foley Drive.

Police said Monday, "After further investigation, it was determined that this isolated incident was a result of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. There is no immediate threat to the public and TPD is aware of all parties that were involved."

It is still an active investigation and Traffic Homicide Investigators are continuing to process evidence collected from the crash scene. They are urging anyone who may have information about the crash to please contact them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

Due to Marsy's Law, police are not releasing the name of the deceased victim.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

Updated - January 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is continuing to investigate a death over the weekend near Killarney Way and Foley Drive.

Investigators were called to the scene Saturday morning and assumed the investigation.

Police confirmed Monday that a vehicle appears to have been involved in the incident.

TPD is asking anyone who did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the incident, to please call (850) 891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.