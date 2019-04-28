Tallahassee Police Department investigates death on Keith Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fl.---- The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a death that occurred on Keith Street near the intersection of Kissimmee Street.

At approximately 6:18 a.m. officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and person inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The occupant of the vehicle died from their wounds.

This case has been assigned to investigators with TPD's Violent Crimes Unit.

At this time, they are interviewing all known witnesses and processing the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

This is currently an active investigation and TPD will provide updates when they are available.