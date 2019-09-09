15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Jack McLean Park shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a 15 year old in connection to the Jack McLean Park shooting from Sunday evening.

Police said several people were attending a vigil for the Regal Cinemas homicide victim at the park. During the vigil, the suspect accidentally shot the gun and hit the victim, who was an acquaintance of his.

The suspect turned himself in to a student resource officer deputy working at a local high school. He was booked into the juvenile assessment center on a possession of a firearm by a delinquent charge.

WCTV is not identifying the suspect, since we don't know yet if they'll be tried as an adult.

This shooting is now the third over the course of two days in Tallahassee.

Officers arrived on scene around 10:15 Sunday night to find the victim suffering from gun shot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This case is now assigned to TPD's Violent Crimes Unit. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

This is a developing story

