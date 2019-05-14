Man charged with murder in shooting on Central Street

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A man is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death of another man in Tallahassee.

Officers with the Tallahassee Police Department were called to the intersection of Gibbs Drive and Alice Jackson Lane around 1 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later passed away.

Antonio Conyers, 43, was taken into custody following an investigation into the man's death.

According to arrest documents, Conyers and the victim were arguing in a vacant lot at 1021 Central Street when the suspect got a long-barreled pellet gun and fired a single shot, hitting the victim in the chest.

Police say the victim walked to the intersection of Gibbs Drive and Alice Jackson Lane before collapsing.

Conyers has been charged with second degree murder. Authorities say he also had two outstanding warrants for failure to pay child support. He was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Frenchtown.

Police responded around 1 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Gibbs Drive and Alice Jackson Lane in reference to a subject having breathing problems. Upon the officer’s arrival, they discovered that subject was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later passed away.

The case has been assigned to Investigators with TPD's Violent Crimes Unit. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.