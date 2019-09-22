Tallahassee Police Department investigates shooting on Basin Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Police Department is now investigating a shooting on Basin Street that left two victims suffering from life-threatening injuries. This is now the second reported shooting this Sunday.

TPD officers responded to the scene near the 1000 block of Basin Street around 4:32 Sunday morning.

Officers discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. That victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officers later discovered that a second victim had already been taken to the hospital before emergency officials arrived on the scene.

Both victims are now said to be in stable condition.

This case is now assigned to TPD's Violent Crimes Unit and anyone with information should call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.