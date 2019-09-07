Tallahassee Police Department investigates fatal shooting on Normandy Boulevard

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Normandy Boulevard.

TPD responded to the scene at 1700 Normandy Boulevard at around 4 a.m.

Arriving officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim later dying from their injuries.

At this time, the victim is unidentified.

This case is now assigned to TPD's Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call them (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850) 574-TIPS.