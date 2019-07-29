Tallahassee Police Department investigates shooting on Preston Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Preston Street on Monday evening, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

The shooting happening around 9:30 Monday evening on the 1000 block of Preston Street.

Responding officers say one victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

The victim has life-threatening injuries that are unspecified at the moment.

TPD's Violent Crimes and Forensics Units responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

