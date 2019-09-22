Tallahassee Police Department investigates shooting on Sawtooth Drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.

TPD responded to the scene at 3200 Sawtooth Drive at around 1:48 Sunday morning.

The victim had already been transported to the hospital by the time emergency personnel arrived on scene.

This case is now assigned to TPD's Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.