Tallahassee Police Department investigates shooting on Texas Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Police Department responds to an early morning shooting near the 2500 block of Texas Street.

TPD responded to the scene at approximately 2:37 a.m.

Arriving officers discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

TPD and emergency responders immediately provided medical attention to the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and Forensics unit have responded to the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

This is a developing story