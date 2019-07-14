Tallahassee Police Department investigating a death on Appleyard Drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a death on Appleyard Drive after finding a body lying on the ground in an apartment complex.

TPD officers arrived at 475 Appleyard Drive a little after six on Friday evening, discovering an already deceased person's body.

The case is assigned to TPD's Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

This is a developing story