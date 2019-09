By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Police Department's Special Victims Unit is looking for a missing endangered adult.

Mick Dunshee is about 6"5 in height, has brown curly hair, and blue eyes.

Dunshee is believed to be using a blue bike with a front and back rack.

Authorities believe he may be in the College Town area of town.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.