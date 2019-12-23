Tallahassee Police Department arrests stabbing suspect wearing GPS monitor

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 49-year-old man Monday morning in connection to a stabbing in the area of Dewey and Dent streets.

When police got to the scene around 5:48 a.m., they found a man with a stab wound lying in the road. Officers and emergency responders immediately gave the victim medical attention.

He was taken to the hospital for more treatment.

Investigators say the stabbing happened after an argument between the victim and stabber. They were able to identify the stabber as Christopher Holmes, who was wearing a court ordered GPS monitor for prior charges.

Police contacted the State Attorney's Office to establish probable cause to charge Holmes with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility for booking.

If you have any more information about the stabbing, contact police at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

