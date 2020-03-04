Tallahassee Police Department responds to bank robbery on North Monroe Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo on North Monroe Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say there are no injuries in this case. The suspect ran away from the scene and has not been arrested. Police say they don't know how much money the suspect ran off with.

Police say the suspect is a black man in his 20s, who is around 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt over a black shirt and had tattoos on either side of his neck, according to police.

Police also say the suspect passed a note to the bank teller that implied he had a weapon, but the teller told police they did not see a weapon.

TPD also says the bank's parking lot is closed at this time. The bank is located near the intersection of North Monroe Street and East Fifth Avenue.

Police are canvassing neighborhoods nearby for the suspect. The Leon County Sheriff's Office responded to the robbery as well.

This is a developing story, and WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.