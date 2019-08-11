Tallahassee Police Department says when to stop for school buses

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With school starting up for places in North Florida tomorrow, the Tallahassee Police Department posted to Facebook about when and where drivers need to stop for school buses.

Officials say it is against the law for any driver to pass a school bus when the bus extends its stop signal. This goes for two-way streets and highways.

However, there is an exception. If the highway is divided, cars driving in the opposite direction of the bus do not have to stop, but are advised to use caution when driving. If you're traveling in the same direction as the bus, you must stop regardless.

TPD provided an illustration on their post to further elaborate the procedures.