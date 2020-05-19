Tallahassee Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

By WCTV Eyewitness News

May 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on North Monroe Street.

At about 1:40am, TPD was called to the Circle K on North Monroe Street. For unknown reasons, police say they made contact with an armed suspect across the street outside of the China Super Buffet. Per a TPD press release, one of the officers "had to use deadly force" in the confrontation with the suspect. That suspect later died from their injuries. Also per TPD, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Right now, the shooting is still under investigation. TPD ended up closing southbound lanes of Monroe Street for some time. Those lanes have since reopened.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to please give them a call.