Tallahassee Police: No one injured after Sunday shooting in north Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating an incident they are calling an attempted homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon in the 3100 block of Huntington Woods Boulevard.

TPD says they responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say a male victim was doing "routine actives" in the area when an unknown suspect shot at him.

Officials say there were no injuries.

Police say the investigation is still active and have not released any further information, including a description of the suspect.

Tallahassee Police Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.