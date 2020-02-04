Tallahassee Police Officer honored with "Back the Blue" Award

Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee police officer was recognized by the Florida Cabinet Tuesday for his efforts to prevent officer suicides.

Sean Wyman was honored with the Attorney General's "Back the Blue" award.

The Attorney General saluted Wyman for his efforts to increase and improve mental health training and treatment for officers.

"Suicide is a silent epidemic threatening our first responders and we now see more active and retired law enforcement officers nationwide commit suicide in a year than those that die in the line of duty,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “We must back our first responders and let them know help is available and that there is no stigma for seeking out assistance. Thank you, Officer Wyman, for highlighting this critical issue and going above and beyond to help your law enforcement brothers and sisters."

WCTV recently featured Wyman in a story on 'Rescuing the Rescuers' which focused on how officers cope with the stress and trauma they experience on duty.

Officer Wyman recently co-authored a book called “Going Beyond the Call: Mental Health Fitness for Public Safety Professionals” and speaks often on trauma-informed care.

Officer Wyman has worked at the Tallahassee Police Department for 20 years and is a former Army Ranger.

