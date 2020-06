By: WCTV Eywitness News

June 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says recent rumors circling on social media claiming "busloads of protesters" coming to Tallahassee are unsubstantiated.

Tallahassee Police's full statement can be read below.

WCTV is also in touch with law enforcement agencies across the region. At this point in time, none of the rumors can be substantiated and several have been debunked.

This story will be updated if anything changes.