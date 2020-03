By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department took to social media on Monday to announce they are "canceling all criminal activity until further notice."

TPD says they are doing their part to maintain social distancing.

Tallahassee Police say they made the Facebook post in good humor as part of their annual 9 p.m. routine, which reminds people to lock their car doors.