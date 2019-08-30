Tallahassee Police arrest drug trafficker

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man on drug trafficking charges.

TPD says on Friday, a search warrant was conducted at a home in the 2300 block of Old Bainbridge Road, which yielded a loaded handgun, approximately 62 grams of Alpha-PVP, oxycodone, hydrocodone and MDMA pills.

Authorities also say investigators seized $1,800.00 in money, packaging materials, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

TPD says 37-year-old Christopher Williams has been booked at the Leon County Detention facility, and is facing charges of maintaining a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in Alpha-PVP, possession of Alpha-PVP with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a church, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.