Tallahassee Police arrest five in prostitution sting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested five people in a prostitution sting.

TPD says arrestees range from both prostitutes and those soliciting prostitutes.

Officials say while conducting their operation, investigators observed 21-year-old Domieque Phillips running into an area where an undercover investigator was posing as a prostitute, looking back as if he was being chased.

Authorities say moments later, Philips made contact with the undercover officer and attempted to make a solicitation for sex.

According to TPD, during the investigation, officers were approached by an individual who said Philips had stolen their cell phone from a neighboring street.

The arrestees are:

Yvon Fullmore, 57

Charges: Prostitution or assignation offer 1st offense, possession of paraphernalia

Margie D. Young, 46

Charges: Prostitution or assignation offer 1st offense

Timothy V. Simmons, 56

Charges: Procure for prostitute offer agree to secure for lewd act 1st offense

Domieque D. Philips, 21

Charges: Petit theft, procure for prostitute offer agree to secure for lewd act 1st offense

TPD says fifth person arrested is exempt from public record, citing Florida Statute 119.

