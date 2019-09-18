Tallahassee Police arrest man for armed robbery

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says a man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a home in the 1900 block of Ann Arbor Avenue in late August.

TPD says, according to witness testimony, on August 23, two men - one unknown suspect and a man identified as 19-year-old Daiquan Williams - went to the residence after speaking with one of the victims via the social media channel Snapchat claiming he was unhappy with a dental grill molding he had purchased earlier in the summer.

According to arrest reports, upon Williams and the other suspect's arrival, the two pointed guns on the victims and demanded money. Officials say one of the victims gave up close to $250 and $300 in cash.

Authorities say the suspects also took the phone from each victim in the residence as well as a video game system and several games.

According to the statement of the victims, one of the victims went outside after Williams and the unidentified man left the residence and saw them get into a car before Williams and the other man pointed their gun and fired one shot, missing the victim.

After that time, police say, the suspects left the scene in their vehicle and the police were called.

TPD says Williams is facing charges of burglary with assaulted or battered persons, armed robbery (three counts), grand theft (three counts) and aggravated assault with a firearm.