Tallahassee Police arrest man for attempted burglary

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man on burglary charges.

TPD says around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials responded to the 700 block of Osceola Street where a female victim told officers someone had attempted to break into her home.

Authorities say they were told by the victim that she was away from home when she got an alert from her security system which told her someone was trying to enter her home by checking doors and pulling on windows.

TPD says officers got a detailed description of the suspect, later identified as 62-year-old Darrell Travis, who was located a short distance away, and was taken into custody.

Travis is facing charges of burglary of unoccupied dwelling while unarmed, resisting/obstructing arrest without violence and violating probation for sale/possession of controlled substance with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school.