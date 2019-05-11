Tallahassee Police arrest man in connection to armed robbery

By WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department have arrested 26-year-old Johnny Battles, Jr. in connection to an armed robbery.

Back in April, officials say Battles, Jr. entered an arcade center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, fired shots into the ceiling, and demanded everyone to get on the ground and give him money. TPD tells us he obtained over $4,000.

Video of the crime was captured and spread through social media. Tallahassee Police say this actually helped lead to his arrest. TPD would like to thank everyone who assisted in this investigation.