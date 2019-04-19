Tallahassee Police arrest man on drug possession, trafficking charges

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a man on charges of drug possession and trafficking and resisting arrest.

TPD says on Thursday a traffic stop was conducted on a car being driven by 27-year-old Andre Jones, but he sped off (just as he did in a previous traffic stop in August of 2018).

Officials say a Leon County Sheriff's Office helicopter followed Jones until he abandoned his vehicle in the 600 block of Victory Garden Drive and fled on foot.

Authorities say members of TPD's Violent Crimes Response Team, K-9 team and other units were able to locate and arrest Jones without any further resistance.

Officials recovered 821 grams of marijuana, 158 grams of A-PVP, one gram of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of unknown white pills, 11 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of ecstasy, $1,621 in U.S. currency and $40 in counterfeit money.

Jones has been booked into the Leon County Detention Facility and faces a long list of charges, including:

Trafficking cocaine



Possession of cocaine



Possession of synthetic cathinone/narcotic with intent to sale



Possession of cannabis with intent to sale



Possession of cannabis over 20 grams



Resist officer/fleeing and eluding law enforcement officer with lights/sirens active



Non-moving traffic violation (driving while license suspended)



Resist officer withotu violence



Possession of narcotic equipment



Flee/elude police aggravated fleeing with injury damage



As well as multiple warrants for parole violations and failure to appear notices