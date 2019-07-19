Tallahassee Police arrest man on multiple drug charges

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Christopher Deshazier on multiple drug charges, as well as resisting charges.

Earlier this month, TPD received a tip referencing illegal drug activity at a house on Daylily Lane. During their investigation, they found the home belonged to Deshazier, who authorities say is a convicted felon. Police say they tried conducting a traffic stop to question him, but he fled, resulting in arrest warrants.

Early yesterday morning (July 18), TPD arrested Deshazier at his home. Authorities say he tried to run away and destroy evidence as investigators were trying to communicate with him, but police were able to arrest him quickly.

After getting a search warrant, investigators found a lot of drugs, cash, and two firearms. The drugs included Cocaine, MDMA, molly, marijuana, and oxycodone.