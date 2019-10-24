Tallahassee Police arrest attempted murder suspect

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Mia Williams has been arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department in connection to an attempted murder at a Taco Bell last night.

TPD says their investigators have worked throughout the night to locate this suspect. Williams was arrested in the area of Pensacola Street and White Drive at about 5:00am this morning.

Investigators are still searching for information. If you know anything, you're asked to call (850) 891-4200.

