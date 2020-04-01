Tallahassee Police arrest woman after pursuit on kidnapping, grand theft charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they've arrested a woman on charges of auto theft and kidnapping after a pursuit that ended in the 2700 block of Centerville Road on Wednesday afternoon.

TPD says shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the Chevron Gas Station on Centerville Road to investigate an auto theft which had occurred.

Officials say an adult female victim reported someone had just stolen a car from the parking lot and provided authorities with a description of a female suspect.

Authorities say just prior to the arrival of officers, the victim said the suspect had stopped her car before leaving the parking lot and abandoning it.

According to TPD, the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Stacey Johnson, approached two other vehicles in the parking lot, attempting to enter one unoccupied vehicle and one occupied vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot into another parking lot.

Officials say Johnson reached the 2500 block of Cathay Court, where she entered the driver's side of a vehicle which still had someone sitting in the passenger side.

Authorities say Johnson drove away, not allowing the passenger to exit the car.

TPD says when the victim attempted to use their phone to call for help, the Johnson pulled the phone away and threw it outside of the vehicle.

Officials say the victim was able to escape the car after traveling a short distance and Johnson drove away.

TPD says the Leon County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit's helicopter spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Bannerman Road and Thomasville Road.

Authorities say a TPD unit was at the same intersection an attempted to stop Johnson, who fled at a high speed.

Officials say a pursuit followed, which included TPD, LCSO and the Florida Highway Patrol.

TPD says the pursuit ended on Roberts Road with a purposeful head-on collision at a low speed with an oncoming vehicle.

Officials say officers who had been involved in the pursuit arrived immediately and took the suspect into custody after using a taser.

Authorities say an investigation into the incident is still ongoing and there may be additional charges may be field.

Officials say Johnson has been charged with auto theft, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and aggravated fleeing and eluding.