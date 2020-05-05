Tallahassee Police ask drivers to slow down

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking citizens to slow down when driving; TPD says they've seen speeds of 20 miles per hour over the limit.

Officer Kevin Bradshaw says one downside of less cars on the road is more room to speed.

He says TPD knows what to expect in certain parts of the city. For example, Bradshaw says speeds in the low 60s on Thomasville Road are not uncommon. However, people are driving much faster than that.

"In talking to our traffic guys, who do this every day, day in and day out, they are seeing speeds in the 70s frequently. Places like Ocala Road, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour, they're seeing speeds in the 70s," said Bradshaw.

Officer Bradshaw says it's not all people taking advantage of the open roads; some may depend on traffic around them to moderate their speeds. He suggests using cruise control if you know you have a tendency to push the speed limit in your vehicle.

However, there is a silver lining to less people being on the roads: less traffic crashes.

"Just rounding off we had just over 900 crashes in the month of April in 2019, and we were right at 200 for 2020," said Bradshaw.

That's a decrease of about 700 crashes in one month year over year.

If you are driving 30 miles per hour above the speed limit, it's not just a ticket; it's a mandatory court appearance.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office tells WCTV their traffic stops and crashes have also decreased. Deputy Shade McMillian says that can likely be attributed to less traffic on the road and less road rage, specifically during rush hour.

