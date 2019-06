By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying four persons of interest in a shooting that occurred on April 16 in the 1200 block of Capital Circle Southeast.

TPD posted to their Facebook on Tuesday.

Officials ask anyone with information that could help identify these subjects to call 850-891-4200 or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.