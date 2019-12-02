Tallahassee Police asking for information on man last seen Nov. 13

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public's help in seeing information on 49-year-old Michael Durden.

TPD says Durden is 5'7, 180 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he was last seen on November 13 in the 2600 block of North Monroe Street, possibly driving a red 2019 Kia Soul with an Ohio plate FHL6250.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.