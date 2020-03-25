Tallahassee Police asking for public's help as officer-involved shooting investigation continues

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance as officials continue to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred Friday near Blairstone Road.

TPD says they have obtained a photo of the "victim vehicle," in the first of two carjacking attempts by the suspect.

Officials say the incident happened in the Indianhead Acres/Lehigh neigborhood on Mountbatten Road, approaching Jim Lee Road around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say the photo shows the stolen black Chrysler 300 after forcing the victim vehicle to stop.

According to TPD, the occupant or occupants of the vehicles have not come forward and no identification has been made. Officials are asking them to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-891-4200 or 850-251-2024, or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.