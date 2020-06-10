Tallahassee Police asking for public's help in finding missing 19-year-old

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who had been participating in protests in town in the days before being reported missing.

TPD says 19-year-old Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau was last seen on June 6, in the area of Orange Avenue and Wahnish Way in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Community Action Committee tells WCTV they're very emotional and shaken up by Salau's missing person report.

TCAC says they're holding a search party Thursday until 10 p.m. at Bethel AME Church in Tallahassee.