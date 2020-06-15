Tallahassee Police say missing 55-year-old found safe

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says Teresa Marshall has been found safe and unharmed.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are seeing the public's help in finding 55-year-old Teresa Marshall.

TPD says Marshall is 4'11" and is 175 pounds with curly black and grey hair.

Authorities say Marshall was reported missing on June 10 and was last seen by her family on May 28.

Officials say on June 11, Marshal was seen in the area of Preston Street and told friends she was going to the area of West Tennessee Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.