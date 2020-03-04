Tallahassee Police asking public's assistance in identifying armed robbery suspects

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public's help in learning information about a home invasion robbery that happened in late January in the 2000 block of E. Orange Avenue.

TPD says the incident occurred on January 20 and there were multiple victims who were inside of the residence when several armed suspects entered and stole items.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact 850-891-4200 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers 850-574-TIPS.