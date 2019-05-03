TPD: Missing 12-year-old found safe

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says 12-year-old Frank Dugent has been found safe and unharmed.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 12-year-old Frank Dugent.

TPD says Dugent is 140 pounds with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials say Dugent was last seen on Friday in the 900 block of Hillcrest Street in Tallahassee wearing a green/blue striped shirt with solid green sleeves and camouflage shorts.

TPD asks anyone with information to call 850-606-5800.