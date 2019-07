By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a death on the 400 block of Appleyard Drive

Officers arrived to the scene just after 6pm to find a deceased person lying outside on the ground in the apartment complex. Officials say TPD's Violent Crimes Unit has been assigned to the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (850) 891-4200. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.